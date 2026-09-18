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Temporary classrooms installed at St Joseph’s during construction works

By Chronicle Staff
17th September 2026

Temporary classrooms have been installed at St Joseph’s School to allow pupils to continue using science and music facilities without crossing an active construction site, the Gibraltar Government said.

The portacabins have been put in place while major construction works continue at the school, with pupils otherwise required to cross an area where heavy machinery, including cranes, is operating.

The Government said the temporary facilities are fully air-conditioned and equipped for their intended educational use, with fire and security alarm systems also installed.

They will remain in place for as long as required while the wider school project continues.

Their installation has resulted in the temporary loss of part of the existing parking and drop-off area.

The Government said alternative spaces had been created elsewhere in the area in an effort to minimise the overall impact on parking.

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said: “Throughout these works, the safety of the children has to come first. It would simply not be appropriate for pupils to be crossing an active construction site, beneath working cranes, in order to reach their science and music rooms.”

“That is why we have provided these temporary facilities. They are not basic makeshift classrooms: they are high-quality, fully air-conditioned and properly equipped spaces, with the appropriate fire and security systems, which will allow children to continue enjoying the specialist facilities they need in a safe environment.”

“There is some temporary inconvenience in relation to parking, and we recognise that, but we have worked to minimise the overall impact in the surrounding area. The overriding priority must be the safety of our children while we deliver what will ultimately be a greatly improved school for the children of the South District.”

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