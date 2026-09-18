Mitie walkout averted after workers back new two-year pay deal

Unite the Union and Mitie have reached a two-year pay agreement following further negotiations after union members overwhelmingly rejected the company’s final offer and raised the prospect of strike action.

The agreement was reached after members voted to reject a final pay offer of 3%.

Under the deal, Unite secured a 4% pay increase for the first year, in line with the mandate given by its members.

The second year will include an inflation-linked increase with no cap, meaning the full rate of inflation will be applied to pay.

The two sides also discussed concerns raised by Unite over industrial relations and communication.

They agreed a new working arrangement including monthly meetings with local management and improved communication with Mitie’s UK-based management.

“I am absolutely delighted with the result achieved for our members, but more importantly, I am extremely proud of the support Unite has received from our membership throughout this dispute,” Unite’s Christian Duo said.

He said around 90% of members had supported Unite’s recommendations in both ballots, adding this reflected the strength of feeling among the workforce and the mandate given to the negotiating committee.

“We went into these negotiations with a clear mandate from our members for a 4% increase, and I am pleased that we have been able to achieve that mandate for Year One, together with an uncapped inflation-linked increase for Year Two.”

Mr Duo also welcomed Mitie’s decision to return to negotiations and the agreement on new arrangements aimed at improving relations between the company and the union.

“I would also like to thank Mitie for coming back to the negotiating table and recognising that both sides need to work on the relationship issues we have raised,” he said.

“The agreement to meet monthly with local management and improve communication with UK management provides us with a positive framework to rebuild the relationship going forward.”

Mr Duo also thanked Unite’s Shop Stewards’ Committee for its work during the negotiations and its support since the start of the Global Agreement, ISP and OPC contracts in November 2007.

“This has been a significant collective effort, and today’s agreement demonstrates what can be achieved when Unite members stand together behind a clear mandate and I hope it also marks the beginning of a much stronger and more constructive relationship between Unite and Mitie”