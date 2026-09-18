Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Sep, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Police sergeant tells court contact with complainant was consensual 

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Brian Reyes
17th September 2026

A police sergeant accused of attempting to rape a junior colleague during a night shift at New Mole House told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that his interaction with the complainant had been consensual.  Elliot Brooke, who was 32 at the time of the alleged incident in 2024 and several years older than the complainant,...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Gibraltar seeks solution after residents wrongly registered on EES 

Thu 17th Sep, 2026

Local News

Additional morning bus services added on Eastside and South District

Thu 17th Sep, 2026

UK/Spain News

Spanish police perform CPR on man who collapsed near frontier

Wed 16th Sep, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Campaign urges public to ‘pause before you post’ after sudden deaths

Mon 14th Sep, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th September 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Complainant rejects consent claims in police sergeant trial 

9th September 2026

Local News
Police sergeant goes on trial accused of attempted rape  

8th September 2026

Local News
Jury convicts former teacher of sexual offences against children 

18th June 2026

Local News
Jury to deliberate verdict in trial of former teacher accused of sexual offences against children 

17th June 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026