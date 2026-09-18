Police sergeant tells court contact with complainant was consensual
A police sergeant accused of attempting to rape a junior colleague during a night shift at New Mole House told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that his interaction with the complainant had been consensual. Elliot Brooke, who was 32 at the time of the alleged incident in 2024 and several years older than the complainant,...
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