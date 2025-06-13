Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Jun, 2025

Additional parking available at Eastern Beach for summer season

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
13th June 2025

The Ministry for Transport has announced that the ground floor of Eastern Beach Car Park will be made available as free parking for beachgoers during the summer period.

The car park will be open for this purpose from Saturday June 14 until National Day, September 10, in line with the 2025 Official Bathing Season.

While these parking spaces are expected to be sold in future, they will remain accessible to the public at no cost during this interim period.

