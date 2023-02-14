Adrian Pitts shows new collection of artworks featuring 'glitches'

Artist Adrian Pitts showed his newest collection of paintings inspired by scenes of the past, but with a modern twist.

Within The Wine Shop in Cathedral Square, guests focused their eyes on each artwork trying to find the 'glitches' in Mr Pitts’s work.

The new collection of 12 paintings sees scenes in history, but within each painting there are one or more modern features.

Last Thursday evening each guest attempted to spot the 'glitch', whether it be a modern device, object or clothing which does not fit within the historic time-frame.

Some guests were quick to spot the glitches, while other glitches were undetectable to their eyes and needed the help of the artist to point them out.

The monthly events organised by John-Paul Bautista, owner of Ace Art, sees a different artist featured each month and their art is paired with wine.

Mr Pitts exhibited 20 years of artworks last year in the John Mackintosh Hall and this is where he met Mr Bautista.

The idea for the new collection was a collaboration between Mr Pitts and Mr Bautista with Ace Art promoting both local and international artists.

Mr Pitts said he was particularly interested in the passage of time, which served as inspired for his collection.

His other works, including a series of cars and trucks, feature ageing and rusty vehicles.

"I'm interested in that and with this series I wanted to play with time a bit," he said.

He added: "Each of the 12 paintings contain at least one glitch, some of them contain more. A glitch is something that does not fit with the era of the painting."