Affordable Art show opens at Fine Arts Gallery

The annual Affordable Art show opened at the Fine Arts Gallery on Tuesday evening with over 60 pieces exhibited.

The exhibition is an opportunity for collectors to buy art at lower prices and for the members of the Fine Arts Association to showcase some of their works.

Fine Arts Association member Stephen Hermida was prepping the gallery and highlighted this gives artists a chance to show some works in a group exhibition.

“It really has a two-fold, two-pronged exercise,” Mr Hermida said.

“One, it gives the opportunity for our members to exhibit photographs or paintings, which they may not normally have the opportunity to publicly exhibit their own work.”

“Some of the members that don't do solo exhibitions on their own find this annual opportunity to exhibit their work and to show off their work.”

“Secondly, it also allows them to sell their work. The idea is that the artworks are set at affordable prices.”

Mr Hermida said prices range from £50 to around £200.

The Association hopes that people will see artwork as personal gifts to loved ones.

“It allows people to think of giving art as a Christmas present,” he said.

Mr Hermida added art is an enduring gift and is personal to each individual.

“Also the opportunity to support the artist, and maybe find something at an affordable price that later on the artist could well appreciate,” he said.

“It could be as an investment. But the idea is that we exhibit the work for our local artists, our members, and the public can come and buy gift art at affordable prices.”

“People tend to think art is expensive. This is an opportunity that it is not inexpensive, and you're giving art. You're giving art rather than the normal run of the Christmas jumper.”

The exhibition is open until January 9, 2026.