Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Affordable Art show opens at Fine Arts Gallery

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Ramagge
26th November 2025

The annual Affordable Art show opened at the Fine Arts Gallery on Tuesday evening with over 60 pieces exhibited.

The exhibition is an opportunity for collectors to buy art at lower prices and for the members of the Fine Arts Association to showcase some of their works.

Fine Arts Association member Stephen Hermida was prepping the gallery and highlighted this gives artists a chance to show some works in a group exhibition.

“It really has a two-fold, two-pronged exercise,” Mr Hermida said.

“One, it gives the opportunity for our members to exhibit photographs or paintings, which they may not normally have the opportunity to publicly exhibit their own work.”

“Some of the members that don't do solo exhibitions on their own find this annual opportunity to exhibit their work and to show off their work.”

“Secondly, it also allows them to sell their work. The idea is that the artworks are set at affordable prices.”

Mr Hermida said prices range from £50 to around £200.

The Association hopes that people will see artwork as personal gifts to loved ones.

“It allows people to think of giving art as a Christmas present,” he said.

Mr Hermida added art is an enduring gift and is personal to each individual.

“Also the opportunity to support the artist, and maybe find something at an affordable price that later on the artist could well appreciate,” he said.

“It could be as an investment. But the idea is that we exhibit the work for our local artists, our members, and the public can come and buy gift art at affordable prices.”

“People tend to think art is expensive. This is an opportunity that it is not inexpensive, and you're giving art. You're giving art rather than the normal run of the Christmas jumper.”

The exhibition is open until January 9, 2026.

Most Read

Local News

Govt to implement school phone ban as from January 2026

Wed 26th Nov, 2025

Local News

HMS Prince of Wales sails into Gib days after reaching ‘full capability’

Sun 23rd Nov, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

Second phase of Bob Peliza Mews completion in 2027

Sat 22nd Nov, 2025

Local News

Drones disrupt flights on two consecutive days 

Tue 25th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
The Calpe Conference 2025: A personal view Part Three

26th November 2025

Features
Ladies that Rock the Rock 2026 winners announced

25th November 2025

Features
Poetry on the fringe

25th November 2025

Features
The Calpe Conference 2025: A personal view Part Two

25th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025