After £7.5m fraud losses, campaign to Safeguard Gibraltar launches
A campaign to ‘Safeguard Gibraltar’ from fraudsters, after businesses lost millions in a large-scale scam last year, has been launched by the Gibraltar Bankers Association [GBA] in partnership with local advertising firm Purple Media. The campaign comes after, according to the Royal Gibraltar Police, £7.5m was reported lost to fraud in 2024. Successful fraud attempts...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here