Appeal judges say former bank manager jailed for fraud received fair trial and sentence
A former bank manager jailed for fraud received a fair trial and her prison term of seven years and six months was not excessive, the Court of Appeal said in dismissing an appeal of conviction and sentence. Gillian Balban, 53, was convicted in March 2024 on six charges including false accounting, fraud by abuse of...
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