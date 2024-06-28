After delays, GHA works to improve cervical screening service
The GHA is working to “review and improve” the cervical screening pathway, after delays for women accessing the service in Gibraltar. The Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, told Parliament the GHA has recognised the delays and work was in progress to review the pathway. “There has already been a significant investment in nurse training, improving...
