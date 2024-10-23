GFSB hosts event on Health and Wellbeing for women navigating Peri/Menopause
The GFSB hosted a ‘Health and Wellbeing for Women Managing Peri/Menopause event at its premises in Irish Town last week. The event, sponsored by the Infinity Group, featured presentations by Dr Reena Verdi, MJ Feeke, and Suzi Wine, and was well attended by a cross section of women and some men. Dr Verdi explained that...
