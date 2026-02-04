Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Air terminal conducts air disaster exercise

By Chronicle Staff
4th February 2026

The Air Terminal conducted an in-house exercise to practise its response to an aircraft incident in line with its role under the Gibraltar Airport Emergency Orders.

The exercise involved the activation of both the Friends and Relatives Reception Centre and the Passenger Reunion Centre, with non-essential staff used as role players to test existing processes and procedures.

All participating organisations, operating under the Office of Civil Contingencies, will now provide Lessons Identified, which will be considered as part of any adaptation or improvement of current plans.

Air Terminal Director Mr Terence Lopez said: “Exercises like these ensure that Gibraltar Airport remains compliant with the relevant regulations and provides an opportunity for staff to familiarise themselves with their roles within the plan for a situation we hope we will never find ourselves in.”

“I want to thank our AFRS colleagues for the assistance they have given us in preparing and running the exercise, and all of the staff who took part for their efforts.”

The Minister with responsibility for Commercial Aviation and Gibraltar Air Terminal Ltd, Christian Santos, was present during the exercise.

“These types of exercise are an essential part of airport operations,” Mr Santos said.

“They highlight the work done behind the scenes to ensure that Gibraltar Airport is ready to respond to any incidents.”

“I remain hopeful that the training will never be needed, but I am grateful the management and staff of the Gibraltar Airport are ready to respond in the event of an incident.”

