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Tue 19th May, 2026

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Local News

MOT campaign moves to Upper Town

By Chronicle Staff
19th May 2026

The Ministry of Transport’s campaign to ensure vehicles have valid Road Worthiness Certificates, or MOTs, is continuing and will now move to the Upper Town.

The Ministry said 53 vehicles parked on the public highway in the Calpe and Willis’s Road area had been identified as having no valid MOT.

Some of the vehicles do not appear to belong to residents of the area.

The campaign is part of a wider effort to address parking and circulation issues, as well as remove abandoned and derelict vehicles from public roads.

Owners are being advised to check their Road Worthiness Certificates and arrange testing where necessary.

Alternatively, owners can request disposal of their vehicle by submitting the relevant disposal form.

Removal of vehicles without a valid MOT will start again next week.

Owners with MOT test appointments should display them clearly on their windscreens to ensure their vehicles are not removed.

The Ministry said it would continue inspecting areas across Gibraltar as part of its strategy to improve vehicle safety and free up parking spaces on the public highway.

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