Official bathing season to start this weekend

Gibraltar’s official summer bathing season will start on Saturday, May 23, around two weeks earlier than usual.

From that date, lifeguards will be deployed at all beaches and swimming pools, with full beach attendant and accessibility services in operation across Gibraltar’s coastline.

Some transitional arrangements will remain in place, with all preparations expected to be completed by June 13.

The GSLA Bathing Pavilion and Europa Pool will open as part of the official season, while the swimming pools at Camp Bay will also be operational following essential maintenance works.

The Government said the preparations had taken into account the impact of adverse weather earlier in the year, which affected infrastructure and readiness.

The Supported Needs and Disability Office and the Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage have worked together to support access to the sea and beach facilities for people with disabilities.

All beaches except Sandy Bay will have beach attendants, while accessible stations will be operational at all beaches except Sandy Bay and Little Bay.

A Beaches and Pools Accessibility Information Booklet has also been created, with details on accessible locations, equipment, toilets and changing facilities, parking, transport links and support services.

The Supported Needs and Disability Office and the Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage, in collaboration with Community Care Domiciliary Services Ltd, will provide carers at beaches and swimming pools throughout the bathing season, except at Sandy Bay and Little Bay.

The Government said the initiative aims to help service users who require assistance accessing the sea and to promote greater inclusion across Gibraltar’s beaches and pool facilities.