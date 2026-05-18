Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th May, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Official bathing season to start this weekend

By Chronicle Staff
18th May 2026

Gibraltar’s official summer bathing season will start on Saturday, May 23, around two weeks earlier than usual.

From that date, lifeguards will be deployed at all beaches and swimming pools, with full beach attendant and accessibility services in operation across Gibraltar’s coastline.

Some transitional arrangements will remain in place, with all preparations expected to be completed by June 13.

The GSLA Bathing Pavilion and Europa Pool will open as part of the official season, while the swimming pools at Camp Bay will also be operational following essential maintenance works.

The Government said the preparations had taken into account the impact of adverse weather earlier in the year, which affected infrastructure and readiness.

The Supported Needs and Disability Office and the Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage have worked together to support access to the sea and beach facilities for people with disabilities.

All beaches except Sandy Bay will have beach attendants, while accessible stations will be operational at all beaches except Sandy Bay and Little Bay.

A Beaches and Pools Accessibility Information Booklet has also been created, with details on accessible locations, equipment, toilets and changing facilities, parking, transport links and support services.

The Supported Needs and Disability Office and the Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage, in collaboration with Community Care Domiciliary Services Ltd, will provide carers at beaches and swimming pools throughout the bathing season, except at Sandy Bay and Little Bay.

The Government said the initiative aims to help service users who require assistance accessing the sea and to promote greater inclusion across Gibraltar’s beaches and pool facilities.

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Specialist soldiers offer force protection to US sub 

Tue 12th May, 2026

UK/Spain News

PP wins Andalusian election but loses majority

Mon 18th May, 2026

Local News

Catalan Bay Road closures planned in ‘final push’ before bathing season, as Transport Lane reopening nears

Wed 13th May, 2026

Local News

US Navy submarine docks in Gibraltar

Mon 11th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th May 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘Little Things, Big Difference’ initiative continues public space improvements

18th May 2026

Local News
Plans progress for new community mental health hub at Joshua Hassan House

18th May 2026

Local News
Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

15th May 2026

Local News
Online booking calendar for marriages and civil partnerships to launch next week

15th May 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026