Tue 5th Aug, 2025

Airport Fire and Rescue Service welcomes two new firefighters

By Chronicle Staff
5th August 2025

The Airport Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) has welcomed two new firefighters, John Paul Llanelo and Declan Pizarro, following their successful completion of the Aviation Firefighter Initial (AFFI) course at the Fire Service College in the UK.

The five-week intensive programme is aligned with UK Civil Aviation Authority standards and provides accredited training across ten technical modules focused on high-risk airport operations.

During the course, the recruits gained skills in the use of foam and extinguishing agents, advanced breathing apparatus, internal firefighting techniques, aircraft construction, aviation fuel properties, fire behaviour, and incident command. The training also included live-fire rescue simulations conducted in both daytime and nighttime conditions.

The programme concluded with a one-week placement at Gatwick Airport’s operational fire station, providing hands-on experience in a live operational environment.

The AFRS said the successful completion of the course reflects its commitment to maintaining high standards of training and operational readiness in line with UK and international benchmarks.

The new firefighters will now begin a structured local training and development programme ahead of joining frontline response crews.

The Minister with responsibility for the AFRS, Leslie Bruzon, said: “Well done to Firefighters John Paul Llanelo and Declan Pizarro on completing this vital training. I commend both firefighters for their dedication, professionalism and the exemplary way they have represented AFRS throughout their training and in achieving great results.”

