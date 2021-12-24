Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Airport ready for Santa and his sleigh

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Eyleen Gomez
24th December 2021

Tonight is the busiest night of the year for Santa Claus and RAF Gibraltar have ensured that the arrival and departure of his sleigh and nine reindeer at Gibraltar’s International Airport will be smooth and efficient.

Santa’s flight plan was accepted from officials at the North Pole by RAF Station Commander Wing Commander Nel Doherty. Once initial checks were carried out Wing Commander Doherty passed the flight plan to staff member Chris Norton at Air Traffic Control.

Mr Norton then filed a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) to make any other aircraft that could be in the area at the time aware of his presence.

“This is not new for Santa or RAF Gibraltar we have collectively done this for a long time now so we are well prepared and we are good to go,” said Wing Commander Doherty.

“We have had the flight plan notification that has come in from Lapland and it comes in on a beautiful vellum scroll with a red ribbon and bells.”

“It is not your normal type of flight plan we receive but it has given us all the information we need, when he is due in and what his call sign will be, which I can say is SANTA01. The rest of the information I am sure you understand is top secret.”

The secrecy around his arrival time is at request from Mr Claus himself.

“He has always snuck in and snuck out without being seen and Gibraltar is no different to that,” explained Wing Commander Doherty.

As usual extra preparations are being made for Santa Claus and of course Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph who will also return to the Rock once again.

“We had the elf technicians in to change the radio frequencies to Santa’s specific frequency because again he does not want people listening in to his communications. So the radio is all prepped,” said Wing Commander Doherty.

She added: “We have the reindeer landing lights, the reindeer feeding station underneath North dispersal so they will be able to refuel here before they go. Other than that it is pretty much normal operations for us really."

Most Read

Local News

Two fined for breaking Covid Regulations

Thu 23rd Dec, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar among 39 places hoping for city status

Thu 23rd Dec, 2021

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Local News

Man arrested following traffic collision

Wed 22nd Dec, 2021

Local News

No new restrictions but caution urged as Omicron becomes dominant strain on Rock

Thu 23rd Dec, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Stay safe this Christmas and follow guidelines, say GHA staff

24th December 2021

Features
As Christmas pressures mount, anxiety heightens

24th December 2021

Features
This Christmas, the RGPs new Public Protection Unit will be on hand

24th December 2021

Features
Christmas spirit at school

24th December 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021