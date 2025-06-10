Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

AITO members experience Gibraltar’s unique attractions

By Chronicle Staff
10th June 2025

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has hosted 37 members of AITO, The Specialist Travel Association, for its fourth "famference", a part conference and part familiarisation visit.

Over four days, the delegates, many of whom were visiting Gibraltar for the first time, explored the territory’s key tourist attractions. Activities included a traditional Rock tour, bowling at the Kings Bastion, e-biking, caving in the lower St Michael’s Cave, and sampling local cuisine. The visit aimed to assess how Gibraltar could be packaged as a new holiday destination for clients.

During the event, it was confirmed that one agent will be sending two groups to Gibraltar in the coming weeks.

The visit concluded with a 1940s-themed dinner in the World War Two Tunnels, opened by the Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, and featuring performances by the Gibraltar Sea Scouts Pipe Band and the Tears of Joy Choir.

Speaking on behalf of AITO, Executive Director Martyn Sumners said: “Having just returned from Gibraltar, the specialist tour operators and travel agents have come away knowing that perception is not reality and that Gibraltar has so much more to offer than you would ever know at first glance.”

“New friendships have been built and others rekindled.”

Hisham Mahmoud, Sales Manager at Kirker Holidays, said: “This trip has changed everyone’s perception of Gibraltar. I have certainly returned eager to send more of our clients to Gibraltar with enthusiasm.”

“Your warm hospitality and generosity was heartening.”

Mr Santos said: “It was a pleasure to welcome the AITO delegation to Gibraltar and to showcase the rich diversity our destination has to offer.”

“From our vibrant culture and cuisine to our natural and historical sites, Gibraltar continues to surprise and inspire.”

“We are proud to see travel professionals leave with a new and genuine appreciation of what makes Gibraltar truly unique, and we look forward to welcoming their clients in the near future.”

