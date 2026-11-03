Alfred Rodriguez the king of the white breams

The Gibraltar Fishing Club held their 14th competition of the season once again at the Detached Mole.

Because of the predicted strong easterly winds and possible rain, only 19 members braved the day to what ended as an extremely good event with plenty of rays caught and released alive as well as other fish. Blaze Soanes one of the club’s top under 18, successfully landed a stingray of 14.20kilos and two eagle rays of over 9 and 8 kilos respectively. Lee Licudi who together with Blaze are fighting for top position in their under 18 league also caught and release another 12.50kilo stingray. Mario Ramos the club’s oldest participating member and Trevor Dalli also caught one eagle rays each weighing in at just over 4 and 3 kilos respectively.

The top angler on the day was Alfred Rodriguez who ended up with 2040 fish points the highest one day score for the last 5 years. Alfred showed his abilities when it comes to fishing white and saddle breams.

The heaviest fish of the day trophy went to Blaze with his 14.20kilo stingray.

The white bream point aggregates went to Alfred with 1840 points with a huge lead over the second placing that went to Nyle Soanes with 190 points and in third position Trevor Dalli and Charlie Carreras with 160 points each.

Alfred’s terrific catch has put him one single point behind veteran Charlie Carreras closely followed by brothers Dylan and Trevor Dalli. With only two remaining competitions one at Eastern Beach on the 29th November and the last at the Detached on the 13th December there is everything to fight for.

All the three club’s leagues the under 18, the beach and the general are all up for grabs with no clear winner bring excitement to the end of the season.

As always our most sincere gratitude to the Mid-town Snall boats Marina and to our boatman Nicky who are always there for the club.

On another note the club and its members were honoured by a visit last week by our Portuguese captain Jose Afonso and his family. During his visit he coached the international team on all sorts of fishing techniques as well as introducing us to a new FIPS-M category of sea fishing using special floats, rods and baits. Thanks to Jose the club is presently ranked 9th in the world with two bronze medals and a close miss in 2025 ending 4th in the world championships by a mere 1 point.