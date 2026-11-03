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Tue 3rd Nov, 2026

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Sports

Nico Bado claims Solan De Cabras Trophy

By Stephen Ignacio
3rd November 2026

It was another win for Nico Bado in the Gibraltar Darts Association's opening ranking tournament of the season, claiming the Solan De Cabras Trophy after defeating Dyson Parody 6-4 in the final.

The tournament, sponsored by Lewis Stagnetto Ltd, was held on October 13, with 22 players competing for valuable ranking points as they look to qualify for the WDF World Cup in Egypt in September 2027.

Four players were seeded according to their current ranking positions, with all progressing to the quarter-finals.

Number one seed Dyson Parody defeated Justin Hewitt 4-1, while number two seed Craig Galliano was beaten 4-2 by Juan Carlos Muñoz. Nico Bado, the number three seed, recorded a comfortable 4-0 victory over Ollie Pratts, while number four seed Ethan Pulham overcame David Francis 4-1.

The semi-finals produced two closely contested encounters. Bado booked his place in the final with a 5-2 victory over Muñoz, while Parody edged past Pulham 5-4.

The final saw Bado take the opening two legs before Parody responded by winning three consecutive legs to move ahead. Bado recovered to take the next two and lead 4-3, only for Parody to level at 4-4.

Bado nevertheless held his nerve in the closing stages, claiming the final two legs to secure a 6-4 victory and the tournament title.

The highest finishes of the competition were recorded by Kireir Walker, with 124, and Bado, with 100.

Bado also led the 180 count with five maximums, followed by Pulham with four and Parody with three. Jeremy Cruz recorded two, while Joey Andrades, David Francis, Justin Hewitt and Muñoz each registered one.

The next GDA Ranking Tournament will be the Carmelo Ellul Trophy, scheduled for November 3.

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