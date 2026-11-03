GBL Division One returns with crucial fixtures at the top

The GBL Pragmatic Play League Division One returns this Tuesday evening with two matches that could have an impact on the top of the table.

The opening fixture will see unbeaten Europa Valmar Damex take on Bavaria Blue Stars, who currently sit third but are level on points with second-placed Bayside.

Bavaria will be looking to end Europa's unbeaten run as they attempt to make a push for the top of the standings.

With Bayside facing newcomers Origin, who are still searching for their first win of the season, the possibility remains that both Bayside and Bavaria could move above Europa, leaving the latter in third place. However, that would depend on Europa failing to maintain their unbeaten record in what will be their third match of the campaign.

The GBL League will be played over three rounds, with no play-offs at the end of the regular season. This places greater importance on securing maximum points throughout the league campaign, removing the possibility of reaching a final through the play-offs after falling short in the league standings.

The team finishing top of the table after all three rounds will be crowned league champions.

7:30 pm: Europa Valmar Damex vs Bavaria BlueStars

9:00 pm: Bayside Basketball Club vs Origin

Current standings -

Division 1 Games Win Lost Basket For Basket Against Difference Pts

Europa Valmar Damex 2 2 0 169 126 43 4

Bayside Basketball Club 2 1 1 131 149 -18 3

Bavaria Blue Stars 2 1 1 122 126 -4 3

Origin 2 0 2 116 142 -26 2