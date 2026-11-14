Andorra end Gibraltar’s unbeaten run in disappointing defeat

Andorra 2-0 Gibraltar

(Nations League, League D)

There was little at stake for hosts Andorra in terms of the group standings. Having lost twice against Malta and drawn against Gibraltar, they had no chance of finishing top of the group. Promotion was already guaranteed, with all League D sides moving up to League C for the next edition.

It was therefore a game of pride for Andorra, while Gibraltar still had an opportunity to claim top spot in the group.

The two sides had been considered evenly matched, but Andorra had yet to beat Gibraltar. That was the one thorn their players admitted they wanted to remove.

Gibraltar were to discover just how big an incentive that would prove to be. Friday the 13th turned into something of a nightmare, as not only did their hopes of winning the group fade, but defeat to Andorra now leaves them at risk of finishing bottom if they fail to get a result against Malta.

Wiseman had handed Tjay De Barr the number 10 shirt and the captain’s armband, signalling Gibraltar’s intentions to build on their six-match unbeaten run.

There was little question that Gibraltar needed a win. Only two victories this week would have been enough to take the group lead, with anything less leaving Malta to claim top spot.

It was a positive start from Gibraltar, immediately looking to attack the Andorran defence from the first pass. However, the hosts soon found their rhythm, countering Gibraltar’s attacking approach and taking the game to the visitors.

Playing in front of their home crowd of around 700, considerably fewer than the attendances enjoyed by the Spanish second-division side Andorra, the hosts were nevertheless determined not to allow Gibraltar to dictate the pace.

Within the opening ten minutes, Andorra had already tested Hankins with three attempts, although none seriously threatened his goal.

As the first quarter of an hour passed, and following a few wayward passes, Gibraltar began to take greater control when in possession. For a spell, they dictated the pace and pushed Andorra back into their own half.

De Barr picked up an early yellow card in the 11th minute after a loose ball threatened to allow Andorra to break quickly.

On 22 minutes, Gibraltar created their first two opportunities. Scanlon saw his shot blocked before a floated ball into the goalmouth found De Barr inches short of getting his head to it, with the defender doing well to prevent him from making contact.

Andorra responded almost immediately. A series of quick, sweeping passes ended with a low ball across goal, where Lopez arrived behind the defender to turn it into the net. The 23rd-minute goal increased the pressure on Gibraltar to find a response.

The hosts grew in confidence, using the space left as Gibraltar pushed forward and looking to move quickly into attack.

There was concern when Jolley fell awkwardly onto his neck and shoulder while challenging for a header. The Gibraltar defender received treatment before being replaced.

While Gibraltar awaited the substitution, they won a corner. Scanlon’s delivery was met by Lopes, whose header went narrowly over the bar.

Annesley eventually came on, forcing a reshuffle in Gibraltar’s defence.

Andorra took advantage of the visitors’ defensive reorganisation. Breaking through midfield, Rosas unleashed a shot from the edge of the box which flew past Hankins. The goalkeeper managed to get a touch, but not enough to divert the ball away from goal.

With Ronan taking Jolley’s place, Bent moving into midfield and Annesley joining Lopes in defence, Gibraltar were still adjusting to their new positions when Andorra threatened again.

Although the hosts were caught offside in the 38th minute, Hankins provided some reassurance at the back with an excellent block after coming off his line as Andorra looked for a third.

Gibraltar struggled to regain a foothold in the match. Andorra, comfortable with their lead, were able to play to their strengths, absorb the pressure and wait for further opportunities.

It had been a disappointing first half for Gibraltar. Poor decisions, a lack of firepower and an over-reliance on attacking down the right meant little was seen of Scanlon and Valarino on the left, an area which had proved so threatening in previous matches.

Wiseman made further changes at the break, bringing on Mason for Pozo in an attempt to inject more energy into Gibraltar’s game.

Stevens also replaced Borge, allowing De Barr to take up a more advanced position.

The changes quickly altered the dynamics, with Scanlon becoming more involved as the second half got underway.

Although Gibraltar pressed harder, Andorra remained committed to their game plan, absorbing the pressure and waiting for opportunities to move forward.

De Barr won possession in midfield and drove towards the Andorran defence, forcing a free kick close to the edge of the box in the 52nd minute. Scanlon’s attempt, however, lacked the necessary accuracy and flew wide.

Richards was booked in the 54th minute, with Valarino also receiving a yellow card just a minute later as Gibraltar’s frustrations began to show.

Annesley was next to be booked in the 57th minute, following a blocked Scanlon effort and a quick Andorran counterattack which forced the defender into a challenge.

With an hour played, Gibraltar had yet to seriously test the Andorran goalkeeper.

In the 62nd minute, Stevens blocked an attempted clearance, allowing De Barr to chase the loose ball as it floated back towards the six-yard box. The Gibraltar captain challenged for possession and won a penalty.

Taking responsibility himself, De Barr stepped up but sent the spot kick high over the crossbar, to the delight of the Andorran supporters. Gibraltar were still without a shot on target.

Gibraltar continued to press and chase possession, but as the minutes ticked away, the evening was becoming one of increasing frustration for a side which had entered the match as favourites.

Andorra came close to making it three when a through ball sliced through the Gibraltar defence. The resulting one-on-one ended with the Andorran effort going wide in the 69th minute.

The hosts continued to play with purpose, sticking to their game plan and proving increasingly effective, even when Gibraltar were on the offensive.

Gibraltar were almost caught out again, but a tight offside decision and a quick reaction save from Hankins prevented further damage.

Valarino, who had been caught by a high foot moments earlier, earning Alaez a yellow card, was replaced by Britto, while Jessop also came on for Ronan in the 76th minute.

Just moments later, Gibraltar’s frustrations resulted in another booking, with Bent receiving a yellow card.

As the match entered its final ten minutes, Gibraltar had still failed to register a shot on target, despite having put the hosts under pressure. Andorra, however, had stuck to their approach effectively, breaking down Gibraltar’s threat before it could develop into anything meaningful close to goal.

Gibraltar’s six-match unbeaten run, which had provided a welcome boost in confidence heading into their final two group fixtures, came to a disappointing end.

Two first-half goals had been enough to give Andorra all three points, leaving Gibraltar at the foot of the group table just as they had been looking to challenge for top spot.

A failure to pick up the three points against Malta would now see Gibraltar finish bottom of the group.