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Thu 12th Nov, 2026

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Sports

Europa Valmar claim convincing win over Origin Basketball Club

By Stephen Ignacio
11th November 2026

Europa Valmar secured a convincing 86-61 victory over Origin Basketball Club in the GBL on Tuesday evening, building a commanding first-half advantage to put themselves firmly in control of the encounter.

Europa made a strong start, taking the opening period 18-9 before stepping up their attacking performance in the second quarter. Adding another 27 points while restricting Origin to 12, they went into the half-time break with a comfortable 45-21 lead.

Origin returned after the interval looking to reduce the deficit and produced a more competitive third period. However, Europa continued to match their opponents offensively, taking the quarter 19-17 to maintain their advantage.

The final period saw Origin produce their strongest scoring return of the match, with 23 points compared to Europa’s 22. However, the damage had already been done during the opening half, with Europa’s 24-point half-time advantage providing a cushion they were able to maintain through to the final whistle.

Europa ultimately ran out 86-61 winners, completing a solid performance in which their first-half scoring proved decisive.

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