Gibraltar arrive early to Andorra

Gibraltar’s men’s senior national team arrived in Andorra ahead of schedule, holding their first training session on Tuesday at a pitch close to their hotel.

The team travelled to Andorra early ahead of Friday’s match, bringing forward their departure in anticipation of possible delays caused by the announced strike action across Spain.

Gibraltar play their final two Nations League matches this weekend, facing Andorra first on Friday.

With Louie Annesley back in the squad and fit to play, competition for the central defensive positions will be tough. Lope and Bent have forged a good partnership in recent matches, helping Gibraltar extend their unbeaten run as they look to push towards a new record.

Gibraltar need to win their next two matches to secure the group, although promotion into League C is already guaranteed. Changes to the Nations League format will see teams from League D move into League C, forming what has been described as League 2.

Images courtesy Gibraltar FA