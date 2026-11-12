Bavaria Bluestars secure convincing victory over Bayside

Bavaria Bluestars recorded a convincing 74-41 victory over Bayside Basketball Club in the GBL, following a strong opening half which put them firmly in control of the match.

Playing on Tuesday evening, Bavaria made an impressive start, establishing a 19-4 advantage in the opening period. They continued to dominate in the second quarter, adding another 30 points while restricting Bayside to 11, taking a commanding 49-15 lead into the half-time break.

Bayside responded after the restart, producing a more competitive third period. They outscored Bavaria 15-14, showing greater attacking intent and reducing the gap slightly.

However, the early deficit had left them with a considerable challenge. Both sides scored 11 points in the final period, allowing Bavaria to maintain their advantage and see out a comfortable 74-41 win.

The result was built largely on Bavaria’s first-half performance, during which they established a 34-point cushion that ultimately proved decisive.