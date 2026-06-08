Angry Chill MMA takes on Belfast

Angry Chill MMA, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu club recently established in Gibraltar, once again provided its members with an opportunity to test themselves against opponents from abroad.

After recent successes that have brought medals to Gibraltar from their ventures in European competitions, especially within the senior categories, it was the turn of the younger members to gain additional experience overseas.

Marking what the club described as a “huge milestone” for Angry Chill MMA following the merger of Angry Chill and Hybrid MMA, the youngest members had the opportunity to experience MMA competition and test themselves against some of the best young fighters in Ireland.

Following their visit to Ireland, Dualta Doherty, spokesperson for the club, told this newspaper:

“The boys travelled to Belfast to compete in the Belfast Junior MMA League, hosted by Fight Academy Ireland, home to multiple world champions and one of the most respected MMA gyms in Ireland.

“With over 60 young athletes competing and clubs travelling from across Ireland, the standard was exceptionally high.

“Hughie was matched against a very experienced opponent who came into the contest with an impressive 28–0 record. Hughie showed tremendous heart and determination throughout but was eventually caught in an armbar. It was a tough draw and a valuable learning experience against elite competition.

“Connor entered as the underdog against an opponent with more experience and a higher Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu grade.

“From the opening bell, Connor set a relentless pace. He landed strikes early, forced his opponent back to the cage, secured the takedown, and used strong positional control combined with effective ground-and-pound to dominate the opening round.

“The second round followed a similar pattern. Connor landed the cleaner shots, achieved better positions, and controlled the action throughout. The judges awarded him a unanimous decision victory.

“Connor has spent the majority of his martial arts journey under the guidance of Lee Tierney at Angry Chill, where he has developed the strong Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu foundation, pressure game, and competitive mindset that were on full display in Belfast.

“That foundation was evident throughout the fight. Against a more experienced opponent with a higher Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu grade, Connor was able to dictate where the contest took place, secure the takedowns, control position, and apply relentless pressure from top position.

“Alongside Lee’s coaching, Connor has also benefited from the support of a wider coaching team. His development has been strengthened through No-Gi Jiu-Jitsu sessions with Dualta Doherty, MMA coaching with Matt Coulthard, kickboxing with Carmen Panayiotou, and boxing training at Ringside Gibraltar.

“Each coach plays an important role in helping our young athletes become complete martial artists, but on this occasion it was Connor’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu pressure, positional control, and grappling ability that ultimately secured the victory.

“Most importantly, both boys represented Gibraltar and Angry Chill MMA brilliantly. They showed courage, discipline, sportsmanship, and a willingness to test themselves against some of the best young competitors in Ireland.

“A huge thank you to Fight Academy Ireland, the organisers, referees, judges and volunteers. The event was exceptionally well run, professionally organised, and, most importantly, safe for the athletes.

“The next Belfast Junior MMA League event takes place on September 5, and we’d love to bring a larger team from Gibraltar. If we can secure additional sponsorship support, we’ll be able to give more young athletes the opportunity to compete, learn, and build relationships with some of the best clubs in Ireland.

“This is about much more than individual wins and losses.

“Our goal is to create a genuine pathway for young martial artists in Gibraltar. By combining Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, No-Gi grappling, MMA, kickboxing, and boxing, we’re helping develop complete athletes and giving them access to high-level competition from an early age.

“Working alongside Joe Williams and Ian Hancock, our ambition is to help build an elite team capable of representing Gibraltar on the international stage through organisations such as GAMMA, creating opportunities for local athletes to compete at European and World Championship level.

“For Connor, it was a fantastic victory. For Hughie, it was a valuable lesson against a top-class opponent. For Angry Chill MMA, it was another step towards building the next generation of Gibraltar martial artists.

“This weekend showed that Gibraltar’s young athletes can compete with the best. With the right coaching, opportunities and support, we believe this is only the beginning.”

More images in our print edition this week.