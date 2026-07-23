Gibraltar cricket umpire Sunil Chandiramani continues his international journey

Gibraltar cricket umpire Sunil Chandiramani continues his journey through elite cricket after being selected for the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup Europe Division 2 Qualifier, taking place this week in Guernsey.

The Gibraltar umpire was congratulated by Gibraltar Cricket for what it described as another "significant achievement in his umpiring career."

"Following the recent announcement that Sunil had been appointed to the ICC Global Development Panel A, we are proud to share that he has now been selected by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to officiate at the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup Europe Division 2 Qualifier, taking place this week in Guernsey."

The tournament will showcase the next generation of European cricket talent, with teams from Guernsey, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Italy, the Isle of Man and Switzerland taking part.

"Sunil's appointment is recognition of more than two decades of dedication to cricket officiating. Having first become involved in umpiring in 2001 and qualifying as a Level 1 Umpire in 2002, he has continually developed his skills both domestically and internationally. Since focusing on umpiring in 2006, his professionalism, commitment and consistent performances have earned widespread respect throughout the European cricket community.

"Everyone at Gibraltar Cricket wishes Sunil every success in Guernsey as he continues to represent Gibraltar with distinction on the international stage."