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Thu 23rd Jul, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar U18s fall to Kosovo in both men's and women's U18 Eurobasket Division C

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd July 2026

Gibraltar's U18 men's team faced another steep learning curve as they took on Kosovo at Qazim Dervishi in Shkodër, Albania, on Wednesday in the FIBA U18 EuroBasket Division C Championships.
Having faced a tough contest against Armenia the previous evening, where they lost ground in the closing quarters, Gibraltar found themselves behind early once again against Kosovo.
A 26-10 first quarter in favour of Kosovo set the tone for the remainder of the match.
Gibraltar were restricted to single-digit scoring in each of the remaining quarters, while Kosovo maintained their momentum with a 26-8 second quarter, followed by 24-7 and 23-6 third and fourth quarters respectively, as Gibraltar fell to a 99-31 defeat.
In the women's competition, being played at Palestra e Sporteve "Karagac" in Peja, Kosovo, Gibraltar also faced the host nation.
It was a similar story, with Gibraltar falling behind early as Kosovo took the opening quarter 23-5.
Gibraltar raised their game in the second quarter, showing determination and grit as they added to their tally, although Kosovo still edged the period 21-16.
It was back to single-digit scoring for Gibraltar in the third and fourth quarters as Kosovo cruised to victory, winning those periods 27-6 and 28-7 respectively to complete a 99-34 win.
Once again, the U18 EuroBasket Division C Championships highlighted the differences between smaller nations such as Gibraltar and the stronger Eastern European sides that regularly move between Divisions B and C.

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