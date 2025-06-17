Anonymous artist NOAP launches in Kitchen fridge
Anonymous street artist NOAP has launched a series of works in Kitchen Studios’ ‘fridge’, the smallest art gallery in Gibraltar. The fridge is currently stationed outside the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery in Casemates and shows a few of NOAP’s designs. NOAP is known for his street art designs and stickers and, like Banksy, prefers to remain...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here