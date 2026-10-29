Gibraltar U15s defeated on penalties by Yemen

Gibraltar’s U15s, playing in the Tier C quarter-final stage following their defeat to hosts Azerbaijan in the FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival, were to fall at the final hurdle after forcing their match against Yemen into a penalty shootout.

Gibraltar finished level at 2-2 against Yemen, before falling 4-2 in the penalty shootout in the new-format competition. Unlike other tournaments, teams continue playing until the final day to determine their final ranking position.

Gibraltar will next face New Caledonia, who arrive following a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Nicaragua.

The match against New Caledonia, a Tier C semi-final for quarter-final losers, will take place later this evening, with kick-off scheduled for 4.30pm Azerbaijan time.