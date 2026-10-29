Gibraltar lose to Azerbaijan and next play Yemen in U15 World Cup

Gibraltar U15s’ adventures in the inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival 2026 continue, albeit with the journey now getting tougher.

Following their success in progressing past the group stage and finishing third in their group, Gibraltar were placed in Tier C, where they were first drawn against Belarus. An early-morning 6-0 defeat left Gibraltar with the daunting task of facing hosts Azerbaijan later in the day.

Azerbaijan had also lost their earlier match and were looking to finish the day on a positive note in front of their home crowd.

The hosts proved too strong, scoring five goals against Gibraltar’s solitary response.

The 5-1 defeat sets Gibraltar up to face Yemen, who lost to Mozambique on penalties that same afternoon.

Gibraltar face Yemen today, Thursday morning.