Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Anxious WHO implores world to 'do it all' in long war on Covid-19

REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

By Reuters
4th August 2020

By Michael Shields and Emma Farge

The World Health Organization warned on Monday that there might never be a "silver bullet" for Covid-19 in the form of a perfect vaccine and that the road to normality would be long, with some countries requiring a reset of strategy.

More than 18.14 million people around the world are reported to have been infected with the disease and 688,080 have died, according to a Reuters tally, with some nations that thought they were over the worst experiencing a resurgence.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WHO emergencies head Mike Ryan exhorted nations to rigorously enforce health measures such as mask-wearing, social distancing, hand-washing and testing.

"The message to people and governments is clear: 'Do it all'," Dr Tedros told a virtual news briefing from the U.N. body's headquarters in Geneva.

He said face masks should become a symbol of solidarity round the world.

"A number of vaccines are now in phase three clinical trials and we all hope to have a number of effective vaccines that can help prevent people from infection,” Mr Tedros said.

“However, there's no silver bullet at the moment - and there might never be.”

The WHO head said that, while the coronavirus was the biggest health emergency since the early 20th century, the international scramble for a vaccine was also "unprecedented".

But he underscored uncertainties.

"There are concerns that we may not have a vaccine that may work, or its protection could be for just a few months, not more,” he said.

“But until we finish the clinical trials, we will not know."

‘THE WAY OUT IS LONG’

Mr Ryan said countries with high transmission rates, including Brazil and India, needed to brace for a big battle: "The way out is long and requires a sustained commitment," he said, calling for a "reset" of approach in some places.

"Some countries are really going to have to take a step back now and really take a look at how they are addressing the pandemic within their national borders," he added.

Asked about the U.S. outbreak, which White House coronavirus experts say is entering a "new phase", he said officials seemed to have set out the "right path" and it was not the WHO's job to do so.

The WHO officials said an advance investigation team had concluded its China mission and laid out the groundwork for further efforts to identify the origins of the virus.

The study is one of the demands made by top donor the United States which plans to leave the body next year, accusing it of being too acquiescent to China.

A larger, WHO-led team of Chinese and international experts is planned next, including in the city of Wuhan, although the timing and composition of that was unclear. Mr Ryan said China had already given some information but knowledge gaps remained.

Most Read

Local News

Gib experiences hottest day in five years

Tue 4th Aug, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Spain ‘very aggressively’ lobbied US congressmen over Gib support, report says

Mon 3rd Aug, 2020

Features

A splash of colour for vibrant GAMPA

Mon 3rd Aug, 2020

Local News

Poll points to support for compulsory masks in shops

Tue 4th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Free the Knee campaign raises over £3,000 for prostate cancer

4th August 2020

Features
A splash of colour for vibrant GAMPA

3rd August 2020

Features
EY calls on Gibraltar firms to support local business

3rd August 2020

Features
Pandemic at the disco: the Covid outbreak that began in a French bar

3rd August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020