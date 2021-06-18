Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Application filed for Eastern Beach promenade and stores

By Eyleen Gomez
18th June 2021

Outline Planning application has been filed by the Government for a new pedestrian promenade and 600 beach stores at Eastern Beach.

Eastern Beach will soon be at the gateway into Gibraltar when the airport tunnel opens. The proposed scheme will beautify the area as well as being an accessible and functioning promenade with access points onto the beach.

The length of the promenade will be 440m, which is approximately a quarter of the length of the runway.

Designed by Orfila Architects on behalf of Community Supplies and Services Limited it aims to improve the functioning of the beach, as well as the experience for the beach users.

The pedestrian promenade will give beach goers five access points onto the beach each of which will consist of in total ten stairs and five accessible ramps directly onto the beach.

Underneath the promenade there will be a provision for 600 stores that will be available for beach users to keep their belongings safe and protected from the elements.

In addition, the proposal includes plans for a beach walkway at sand level, in front of the proposed stores.

“This walkway will allow beach users to access their stores comfortably, whilst also providing a path up and down the beach, on a lower level to the promenade,” states the design statement filed with the application.

