Aquarium plan at Rosia Bay storehouse deferred after lengthy DPC debate

Following a debate that lasted over two hours, members of the Development and Planning Commission decided on Thursday morning to defer the application for the Victualling Yard Storehouse at Rosia Bay and the proposed aquarium.

The application sought approval for the refurbishment of the existing property to create a public aquarium on the first floor of the storehouse and to extend the building upwards by adding a second floor for research and educational facilities as well as a café and soft play area.

The application, by developers Jake Julian and Keith Victory, raised concerns with objectors as well as members of the DPC over noise pollution, traffic congestion, and the impact on existing tenants and other concerns.

The proposal did include measures like acoustic glazing and traffic management plans with a rolling three-month monitoring period.

The applicant also proposed a daily visitor cap to manage traffic and noted that visitor numbers were expected to be 115 to 225 visitors per hour at peak season and 50 to 60 during non-peak.

However, this did not alleviate concerns about traffic and parking in an already pressured area, especially at peak times.

It was noted that impacts on traffic and parking cannot be assessed in isolation and must be seen within existing high seasonal traffic.

It was also mentioned that the treaty’s effect on cross-border visitors is unknown at present, but could be potentially significant.

Talk fluctuated between the possibility of tailbacks and traffic congestion if visitor numbers were high and the fear that, if visitor numbers were low, the project would become unviable and abandoned, leaving a “white elephant” of a building to decay in place.

As a result, the project's viability was questioned, with the developer’s construction cost estimates of £2500psm being deemed by one member as being understated.

They told their fellow DPC colleagues that their estimates were higher, calculating that the restoration of a historic building might be between £3,000 to £5,000psm, meaning that the final cost could be in excess of £12.5 million maybe over £20 million, especially once plant, HVAC, and specialist equipment were included.

This was disputed by the developer, who told the DPC that a quantity surveyor’s report estimated £2,500psm for construction at the time, plus specific aquarium plant/tank costs.

On the impact on the sewage system, the developer said that an Environmental Management Plan has been prepared and that they have engaged with Eco Waters, the company responsible for the new waste treatment plant, on this matter.

Another element of concern raised was the issue that requirements under the Keeping of Animals Act have not yet been fully set out, leading members to worry about what happens if the facility is built and then fails to comply with that legislation.

Following a long debate, the members were told that the planning department recommended approval subject to conditions. However, members did not agree and asked to see a detailed business plan as well as other information.

The applicant agreed to a deferral to address these issues and members voted on having a deferral with nine in favour, one against and one abstaining.

The applicant will now address concerns regarding visitor management, traffic and transport details, effluent treatment and environmental assurances, compliance with the Keeping of Animals Act and clarification on viability and the risk to the building.

FURTHER ITEMS

The next item on the agenda was the demolition of 1C, 1D and 1E Europa Road to make way for the construction of an eight-unit townhouse-style building with 16 car parking spaces and eight motorcycle spaces.

The development will retain existing mature olive trees and replace removed trees on a two-for-one basis.

Concerns about height, scale, traffic, and environmental impact were addressed and the application was approved unanimously, with conditions.

Also being approved unanimously was the application for the Rock Hotel at 3 Europa Road for a new bar and lounge area, changing rooms, plant rooms, and external terraces.

The site includes 12 identified trees, with some needing removal and replacement.

The design’s aim is to increase green surfaces and reduce hardscape areas, incorporating sustainable features like rainwater catchment and wildlife corridors.

Concerns were raised about the retaining wall's appearance and the need for more vegetation. The application was approved unanimously, with conditions for landscaping, bird and bat surveys, and specific design elements.

Not gaining approval after eight members voted against, with one in favour and one abstaining, was the application for the proposed installation of 40 to 10kw vertical axis wind turbines on the west, east and south side walls of Lathbury Sports Stadium.

The turbines, 2.9 meters high, would be mounted on steel saddle brackets and painted in alternating red and white.

The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority (GSLA) objected due to the lack of a prototype and potential bird impact. The Department of the Environment supported the proposal but required two years of energy output monitoring.

Despite the applicant's assurances on safety and efficiency, approval was withheld with the need for a prototype and potential bird impact being given as reasons for refusal.

The application to demolish the former Bassadone units at 45-55 Devil’s Tower Road gained permission, with concerns for the closure of the footpath in a congested area being raised in the process.

The site houses a vacant building and a four-storey store. The demolition process will include soft strip operations, asbestos removal and, finally, a controlled demolition. There will be measures put in place to protect surrounding properties.

The Ministry of Heritage requested a photographic survey, and the Ministry of Transport sought final details on pedestrian and vehicular management.

Concerns were raised by others about the impact on pedestrians if the footpaths were closed and the need for mitigation measures to avoid this were also raised.

The application was approved unanimously with conditions, including bird and bat surveys and final details of pedestrian and vehicle management.

Two separate applications, one for the T-junction by the Post Office at Main Street and Bell Lane for the proposed placement of advertisement for Panzerotto, and the other at the T-junction of Horse Barrack Lane and Main Street, were refused unanimously.