Mon 1st Dec, 2025

Arias Vasquez announces first GHA careers open day for healthcare students

Photo by Johnny Bugeja,

By Chronicle Staff
1st December 2025

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, has announced that the Gibraltar Health Authority will hold its first careers open day aimed at university undergraduate and postgraduate students undertaking a healthcare related degree or masters.

The event will take place on Monday December 22 from 10am to 1pm at St Bernard’s Hospital, at the School of Health Studies on the seventh floor.

The initiative is being led by the GHA workforce team as part of a wider workforce strategy to strengthen local recruitment and support Gibraltar’s future doctors, nurses, dentists, biomedical specialists and allied health professionals as they progress through their studies.

Information provided by the Department of Education shows there are currently 182 Gibraltarian students undertaking healthcare studies at university, with expected completion dates ranging from 2026 to 2030.

At the event, students will be able to meet professionals working across different areas of the GHA, explore career paths, discuss areas of specialisation, ask questions and gain insight on the support available on their return to Gibraltar. The initiative aims to establish early engagement and create relationships that guide and encourage students during their training.

The careers open day complements existing work including the GHA student placement programme and ongoing participation in careers fairs and future pathways events in secondary schools.

Ms Arias-Vasquez, said: “This Careers Open Day, or Match Up, reflects Government policy and our clear commitment to building a strong and sustainable GHA workforce centred on Gibraltarian talent. We want our students to see their future here at home, contributing to a health service that is increasingly resilient and locally staffed. By engaging early with those studying medicine, nursing, dentistry and specialist disciplines, we are creating a pathway that brings students back into Gibraltar’s healthcare system and supports long term workforce stability. Investing in our students is investing in the future of the GHA.”

