Arias-Vasquez opens ‘Stronger Together’ safeguarding conference

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, delivered the welcome address at the “Stronger Together: How the Child Protection Committee and Safeguarding Adults Board Drive Joint Protection” conference, held recently at the Sunborn Hotel.

The event was organised by the Child Protection Committee and the Safeguarding Adults Board, and brought together professionals from the Care Agency, Education, the Gibraltar Health Authority, the Royal Gibraltar Police, Youth Services, the voluntary sector and community organisations to strengthen multi-agency safeguarding collaboration in Gibraltar.

Ms Arias-Vasquez emphasised the importance of a unified approach to safeguarding, stating that “safeguarding must be everyone’s business” and highlighting the need to move from “strategy to safety” by embedding policy into practice across all sectors.

In her address, Ms Arias-Vasquez outlined steps taken by the Government of Gibraltar to strengthen governance structures, including placing the Safeguarding Adults Board on a statutory footing and rolling out Safeguarding Adult Lead Manager training across relevant agencies. She also noted positive trends in safeguarding data, such as increased referrals and alerts that indicate greater public awareness and confidence in reporting concerns.

The programme included presentations from the Director of Education, Keri Scott, and the Head of Disability Services at the Care Agency, Jennifer Poole, on the roles of each board and the importance of collaboration with charities. A panel discussion featuring Angelo Cerisola, Dr Helen Carter and Mark Zammitt followed, focusing on how organisations can work more effectively together to protect vulnerable individuals.

Closing remarks were delivered by the CEO of the Care Agency and Chairperson of both boards, Carlos Banderas, who said: “The event has highlighted something simple but powerful: safeguarding is everyone’s business.”

“Protection is not about structures or meetings, it’s about people. It’s about the child whose voice might otherwise go unheard; the adult who may finally feel safe enough to ask for help. It is not confined to one Government department, agency, or one role.”

“Throughout the afternoon, we heard from colleagues across social care, health, education and youth. This is partnership in action; we’ve demonstrated what it means to work together not just in principle, but in practice.”

“With the revised Charities Act and regulations, charities will be expected to adopt robust safeguarding practices, including safer recruitment and vetting procedures, mandatory safeguarding training for staff and volunteers, clear processes for managing allegations, a safeguarding code of conduct or handbook, and provisions to exclude individuals deemed unsuitable to work with children.”

“These measures will help build public confidence and ensure that every organisation working with vulnerable people has the tools and accountability it needs.”

Ms Arias-Vasquez added: “As a Government, we have made safeguarding a priority. The risks that harm children and the vulnerabilities that affect adults often intersect, so the strongest protection is a joined-up one.”

“I want to thank every practitioner, manager, volunteer and trustee whose work changes lives every day. You deserve leadership that stands behind you when you do the right thing, and in this Government, you will find that support.”