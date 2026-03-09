Arias-Vasquez to host GHA public meeting on April 14

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, will host the next Gibraltar Health Authority public meeting on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at 6pm at the Charles Hunt Room, John Mackintosh Hall.

The agenda for the meeting includes welcome remarks and reflections from the GHA director general, Dr Paul Bosio, an opening address by Ms Arias-Vasquez, and presentations on the Urology One Stop Shop by James Allan and on robotic surgery by Andrew Gordon, followed by a question and answer session.

The public are being encouraged to attend and take part in discussions about the latest developments within the Gibraltar Health Authority, including service innovations and improvements in patient care. There will also be an opportunity for questions from those in attendance.

Seating will be limited and early arrival is recommended. Attendees with specific accessibility requirements, such as wheelchair access or hearing loop facilities, are asked to inform the GHA in advance by emailing events@gha.gi.

Dr Bosio said: ““As this will be my first public meeting as Director General, I particularly welcome the opportunity to engage directly with the community, to listen to people’s views and to speak about some of the important developments currently underway across the GHA. Open discussion is an important part of building confidence in our health service, and I look forward to a constructive evening.”

Ms Arias-Vasquez said: “Public meetings like these are important because they allow us to explain directly to the community the work taking place across the GHA, the progress being made and the direction in which we are heading. They also give people the opportunity to ask questions and hear first-hand about developments that are shaping patient care in Gibraltar. I look forward to another open and constructive discussion.”