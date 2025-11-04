Armistice Day ceremony to be held on November 11

The 107th anniversary of Armistice Day will be commemorated on Tuesday, November 11, with a ceremony marking the end of the First World War.

The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month marks the signing of the Armistice to signal the end of World War One “the War to end all Wars”, on the 11th November 1918.

The event will take place in the Lobby of Parliament House, with a two-minute silence observed at 11am, signalled by the firing of a gun by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment. A Bugler will then sound the Last Post, followed by the laying of wreaths by the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, other dignitaries, and invited attendees.

The ceremony will be led by the Deputy Mayor, Nicholas Guerrero. Guards of Honour will be provided by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the Royal British Legion Gibraltar Branch.