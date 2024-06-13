Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th Jun, 2024

Arrangements for annual Gib Fair progress

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
13th June 2024

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) has announced that arrangements are well under way for the annual Gibraltar Fair.

The Fair will take place at the former Rooke site, in Queensway from Friday, August 23 to Saturday, August 31, 2024.

The Fair is being organised by the SDGG and Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and works on the site will commence shortly.

There will be a varied range of attractions for different age groups with all rides priced at £3.

Additionally, there will be tombolas, games and other stalls, including those being put up by local charitable and sporting organisations.

Eating and drinking outlets will also be provided.

A daily programme of entertainment has also been prepared for the Family Pavilion, organised by Gibmedia Ltd, with admission free on all nights.

A full programme of events will be released shortly.

For further information, contact the SDGG on 56641000, email forty@gibtelecom.net or the GCS Events Department on 20067236, email info@culture.gi

