Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Artist creates sculpture of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to mark 10m doses given

Pic by Andrew Matthews

By Press Association
5th February 2021

By Claire Hayhurst, PA

An artist has created a glass sculpture of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to mark 10 million vaccinations given in the UK.

Luke Jerram created the artwork, which measures 34cm across and is one million times larger than the actual nanoparticle.

The piece is created from borosilicate glass and made from the same materials and techniques used in medical scientific glassware for test tubes and distilleries.

Five limited editions of the artwork are being made, with all profits from their sale going to the charity Medecins Sans Frontieres to help communities heavily affected by the pandemic.

Mr Jerram, who has a studio in Bristol, previously created a glass sculpture of Covid-19 in March.

He tested positive for the virus in November and is still feeling its effects.

“When I created a sculpture of Covid-19 back in March, little did I know I’d later be among those to contract the virus,” Mr Jerram said.

“It’s an awful disease and two months on, my sense of smell is shot, I have tinnitus and still feel tired at times.

“During my recovery, it became clear to me that my next artwork should focus on the vaccine, our way out of this global crisis, as a tribute to the scientists and medical teams who have been working collaboratively across the world to fight the virus.

“It’s brilliant that such effective vaccines have been created in such a short space of time and that here in the UK we’ve been able to role them out so quickly.

“However, the fight against the disease is a global one, which is why I wanted to support Medecins Sans Frontieres, through the sale of these sculptures.”

The model of the vaccine is the latest in Mr Jerram’s Glass Microbiology series of virus sculptures, and was one of the most complicated to make.

Mr Jerram spent a month completing the piece with his team at the National Glass Centre in Sunderland.

He raised more than £17,500 following the sale of coronavirus sculptures last year. Photographs of the artwork have also been used by academics and journalists around the world for science communication.

The Glass Microbiology sculptures are in museum collections including the Metropolitan Museum in NYC, the Wellcome Collection in London and the Museum of Glass, Shanghai.

They have featured in The Lancet, Scientific American, British Medical Journal (BMJ) and on the front cover of Nature Magazine.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Online education presents challenges, but opportunities too

Thu 4th Feb, 2021

Local News

No link between recent deaths and vaccine, Govt says

Wed 27th Jan, 2021

Local News

For Gibraltar’s older citizens, pandemic takes a painful toll

Thu 4th Feb, 2021

Local News

Covid cases decrease and vaccinations continue, but two more deaths confirmed

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Local News

Eastern Airways announces Gib flights to Birmingham and Southampton

Thu 4th Feb, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
UK Government races to book hotel rooms to quarantine travellers

5th February 2021

UK/Spain News
Covid-19 vaccines used across the UK are safe, new MHRA analysis shows

5th February 2021

UK/Spain News
Queen prepares to enter 70th year on the throne

5th February 2021

UK/Spain News
Royal Marines brave Arctic temperatures on winter training exercise in Norway

5th February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021