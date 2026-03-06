Arts and Crafts Association supports palliative care patients

The Gibraltar Arts and Crafts Association has donated handmade syringe driver bags for use by palliative care patients, offering practical support and comfort during treatment in the community and in hospital.

Elizabeth Farrell, adult community projects co-ordinator, and Maria Gloria Galliano presented the syringe driver bags to Dr Bronwen James from GHA Palliative Care and Sarah Mascarenhas, GHA district nurse, during a presentation held last week.

The bags are designed to help patients carry syringe drivers discreetly and comfortably, supporting dignity and quality of care wherever patients are being looked after.

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, said: “I would like to join the palliative care team in extending my sincere thanks to the Gibraltar Arts and Crafts Association, for their time and continued support of patients and healthcare services in Gibraltar. The comfort and dignity of these patients whether at home or in the hospital is of the utmost importance and we appreciate this generous donation.”