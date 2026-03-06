Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Mar, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Arts and Crafts Association supports palliative care patients

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
6th March 2026

The Gibraltar Arts and Crafts Association has donated handmade syringe driver bags for use by palliative care patients, offering practical support and comfort during treatment in the community and in hospital.

Elizabeth Farrell, adult community projects co-ordinator, and Maria Gloria Galliano presented the syringe driver bags to Dr Bronwen James from GHA Palliative Care and Sarah Mascarenhas, GHA district nurse, during a presentation held last week.

The bags are designed to help patients carry syringe drivers discreetly and comfortably, supporting dignity and quality of care wherever patients are being looked after.

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, said: “I would like to join the palliative care team in extending my sincere thanks to the Gibraltar Arts and Crafts Association, for their time and continued support of patients and healthcare services in Gibraltar. The comfort and dignity of these patients whether at home or in the hospital is of the utmost importance and we appreciate this generous donation.”

Most Read

Local News

Plans submitted to transform pig farm into butterfly park

Thu 5th Mar, 2026

Local News

Demonstrators march to No.6 over treaty concerns

Thu 5th Mar, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

The Treaty - Prize v Price 

Mon 2nd Mar, 2026

Brexit

Notifying Spain over residency permits offers ‘additional layer of protection’

Thu 26th Feb, 2026

Brexit

‘UK wins, Spain loses’ - Feijoo

Wed 4th Mar, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th March 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Santos visits custodial and probation services in England

6th March 2026

Local News
GHA appeals for return of unused therapy equipment

6th March 2026

Local News
Unite presses for ‘clarity’ over forced retirement of member

6th March 2026

Local News
Balance with technology and books crucial, educators say amid literacy debate

6th March 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026