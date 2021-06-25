Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Jun, 2021

Ascot Day for the Rotary Club

By Chronicle Staff
25th June 2021

The Rotary Club of Gibraltar held a fun day at the Ascot recently at the Rendezvous Restaurant, Queensway Quay.

“Rotarians, family and friends gathered together over a good meal and a glass or two of bubbly to enjoy watching the exciting races live on screen,” said a statement from the club.

There were also quite a number of raffle prizes to be won.

President, Jennifer Stentiford presented a prize to June Auld, the winner of the Ladies Hat competition.

“Thank you to all who worked so hard putting the event together and to all who attended. A big thank you also goes to all the staff at the Rendezvous. Funds raised for the Rotary Charity account will help many people in need both locally and internationally,” the statement added.

