Mon 14th Mar, 2022

Athletes united for Ukraine (incl. image gallery)

By Stephen Ignacio
14th March 2022

Gathered by the promenade between the main Mid Town plaza and Campion Park over 200 athletes and officials gathered together behind a Ukrainian flag. Initially the gathering had been to get a collective photograph of all the runners and officials participating in Sunday’s Charity Fun Run in aid of Ukraine.
A call from Sharon Celecia asked for everyone to respect a minute’s silence. The unplanned moments saw Campions Park go into silence, where even the vehicles entering the area came to a standstill and respected the moment.
Just over runners participated in Sunday’s races raising over £2,000 for charity. Initially a hundred runners had registered their interest. Even with the rain and chilly wind the numbers doubled on the day, and could have been even higher had it not been for the weather. Many of those not attending also indicating that they would still donate to the cause.
The event saw the over 200 runners take part in either a 3km or 5km run, which was organised by the Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association and the Carpe Diem Running Club.
The funds will be donated to Ukrainian refugees evacuated to Gibraltar via the Rock’s Civil Contingencies department.
A spokesperson for the Carpe Diem Running Club, said: “It was a fabulous turn out, we were not expecting so many people to turn up for the event, especially due to the bad weather.
“We are absolutely over the moon with the generosity of the general public who have gone above and beyond to help make this event a success. We couldn’t have done it without you.
“We would like to thank the GAAA, the marshals, the runners and everyone who donated to this cause, this money will make a difference.
“We would also like to thank Corre Libre for promoting this event on their social media pages and helping out as marshals.”
The spokesperson added that donations are still being accepted, to find out how to donate, email carpediemgibraltar@gmail.com
Among those participating included both competitive and recreational runners. King of the Road Maurice Turnnock and Iron Man athlete Robert Matto were among the top runners who entered the race. Other notable attendees were Mayor of Gibraltar Christian Santos, who himself is training for a half marathon this year.
It was also a rare moment in which GAAA officials allowed for under 13 year olds to run alongside senior athletes, the organisers ensuring that runners were aware of their presence and calling for caution among runners.
Notably it was 13 year old Sebastian who crossed first past the finish line after completing his 3km run. Maurice Turnock coming in next after completing his 5km run.

Images by Stephen Ignacio

