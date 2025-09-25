Australia and South Africa book their places in NWYC2025 semi-finals

There were no surprises in the final two quarter-finals on Thursday evening at the Netball World Youth Cup, as both Australia and South Africa booked their places in the semi-finals, joining New Zealand and England.

Australia took on Jamaica in the first of the evening’s quarter-finals at Europa Sports Hall.

A commanding 21–9 lead from the first quarter gave Australia a comfortable cushion, though Jamaica showed spirited determination that forced Australia to raise their game.

Australia maintained their trusted lineup into the second quarter, underlining the strength they bring to the court. Already considered one of the tournament favourites, Australia have dazzled since arriving in Gibraltar. Their clash with Jamaica provided another entertaining display of what is to come as they prepare to face South Africa, another side showing confidence and presence on court.

By halftime, Australia led 40–15, leaving little doubt about the outcome. They stretched further ahead with a 64–23 lead by the end of the third quarter, eventually sealing an emphatic 85–33 victory to march into the semi-finals.

South Africa’s match against Cook Islands started much tighter. The Cook Islands, who had shown strong performances in the group stages before falling to New Zealand, made their presence felt early on. Midway through the first quarter, just three goals separated the teams, with South Africa edging ahead 9–6. They closed the quarter leading 18–13, but the contest remained open.

South Africa responded by lifting their game and gradually took control, extending their lead to 38–21 by halftime. The third quarter saw them widen the gap to 55–35 — a 20-goal margin that the Cook Islands could not recover from.

In the end, South Africa secured a 79–45 win to book their semi-final spot.

They now face Australia in what promises to be one of the most exciting clashes of the tournament. South Africa will need to produce the biggest upset so far if they are to reach the final, with many describing the matchup as a battle between the two most in-form sides of the competition.

In other matches Samoa was to beat Tonga 62 - 46, leaving Tonga to next face hosts Gibraltar.

Images courtesy NWYC2025

