Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 25th Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Australia and South Africa book their places in NWYC2025 semi-finals

By Stephen Ignacio
25th September 2025

There were no surprises in the final two quarter-finals on Thursday evening at the Netball World Youth Cup, as both Australia and South Africa booked their places in the semi-finals, joining New Zealand and England.

Australia took on Jamaica in the first of the evening’s quarter-finals at Europa Sports Hall.
A commanding 21–9 lead from the first quarter gave Australia a comfortable cushion, though Jamaica showed spirited determination that forced Australia to raise their game.

Australia maintained their trusted lineup into the second quarter, underlining the strength they bring to the court. Already considered one of the tournament favourites, Australia have dazzled since arriving in Gibraltar. Their clash with Jamaica provided another entertaining display of what is to come as they prepare to face South Africa, another side showing confidence and presence on court.

By halftime, Australia led 40–15, leaving little doubt about the outcome. They stretched further ahead with a 64–23 lead by the end of the third quarter, eventually sealing an emphatic 85–33 victory to march into the semi-finals.

South Africa’s match against Cook Islands started much tighter. The Cook Islands, who had shown strong performances in the group stages before falling to New Zealand, made their presence felt early on. Midway through the first quarter, just three goals separated the teams, with South Africa edging ahead 9–6. They closed the quarter leading 18–13, but the contest remained open.

South Africa responded by lifting their game and gradually took control, extending their lead to 38–21 by halftime. The third quarter saw them widen the gap to 55–35 — a 20-goal margin that the Cook Islands could not recover from.

In the end, South Africa secured a 79–45 win to book their semi-final spot.

They now face Australia in what promises to be one of the most exciting clashes of the tournament. South Africa will need to produce the biggest upset so far if they are to reach the final, with many describing the matchup as a battle between the two most in-form sides of the competition.

In other matches Samoa was to beat Tonga 62 - 46, leaving Tonga to next face hosts Gibraltar.

Images courtesy NWYC2025

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Spain’s King Felipe hails ‘historic’ Gibraltar pact in UN address

Wed 24th Sep, 2025

Local News

Convicted fraudster asks court to investigate trial juror over ‘risk of bias’

Thu 25th Sep, 2025

Local News

Contractor cuts through three cables, again plunging Gib into darkness

Tue 16th Sep, 2025

Local News

‘Severe’ cockroach infestation shocked professionals

Thu 18th Sep, 2025

Local News

Three art ‘trailblazers’ launch new exhibition

Wed 24th Sep, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar beaten by Fiji as they now prepare to face Tonga

25th September 2025

Sports
New Zealand faced testing challenge from Malawi in NWYC2025 Quarter Finals

25th September 2025

Sports
Malaysia beat Trinidad and Tobago in tightly contested NWYC2025 second phase match

25th September 2025

Sports
England secure win over Scotland in NWYC2025

25th September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025