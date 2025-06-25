Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

Autumn Bookmark Competition 2025 launched as part of cultural programme

By Chronicle Staff
25th June 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with Dyslexia Gibraltar, will organise a Bookmark Competition as part of the 2025 Autumn Cultural Programme.

Participants are invited to design bookmarks reflecting this year’s theme: “Stronger Together”, which highlights the value of diverse thinking and celebrates inclusion, creativity and innovation through different perspectives, including dyslexic thinking.

The competition is open to children and adults resident in Gibraltar, with each participant allowed to submit up to three original entries. There will be four categories: A. School Years 3 to 6, B. School Years 7 to 10, C. School Years 11 to 13 and D. Adult Category.

The Overall Winner will receive the Ministry of Culture prize of £500 and a trophy. Each category winner will receive a prize of £100 and a trophy.

The winning bookmark will be distributed to attendees of this year’s Gibraltar Literary Festival.

Entry forms and competition rules are available at www.culture.gi/forms or from the reception at the John Mackintosh Hall. Submissions may be sent by email to info@culture.gi or handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall reception.

The deadline for entries is Friday October 10, 2025.

For further information, contact the Events Department at Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20067236 or email info@culture.gi.

