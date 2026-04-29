Cortes discusses cross-Strait initiatives in Morocco

The Minister for developing relations with the Kingdom of Morocco, Dr John Cortes, held meetings in Rabat last week as part of work to strengthen Gibraltar’s links with Morocco.

Dr Cortes and his team attended a working dinner hosted by the UK Ambassador to Morocco, Alex Pinfield, where a number of cross-Strait initiatives were discussed.

The following day, Dr Cortes was received at the residence of the Apostolic Nuncio to the Kingdom of Morocco, Alfred Xuereb.

The meeting focused on matters of shared interest, including the longstanding connections between Gibraltar and Morocco.

The Apostolic Nuncio was joined by Monsignor Oscar Eoné Eoné, Chancellor and Archivist of the Archdiocese of Rabat.

Discussions also covered the Apostolic Nuncio’s recent literary work reflecting on his five years of service alongside Pope Benedict XVI.

Dr Cortes said: “I was particularly pleased to convey the warm greetings of Bishop Charlie, whose Episcopal Ordination His Excellency attended last December. This connection reflects the strong and enduring relationships that continue to develop across our communities.”

“We look forward to maintaining close contact with the Apostolic Nunciature and are confident that we will have the pleasure of welcoming His Excellency to Gibraltar again in the near future.”

“These meetings reaffirmed the importance of ongoing dialogue and cooperation across a wide range of issues with our friends across the Strait.”