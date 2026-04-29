BSL course supports wider access to communication in Gibraltar

The Ministry and Department of Education have highlighted continued opportunities for people in Gibraltar to learn British Sign Language, through courses delivered in collaboration with the Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association and Gibraltar College.

Gibraltar College has been offering a Level 1 qualification in BSL through Signcode.uk, with both the Department of Education and the college saying they remain committed to supporting future cohorts.

The course aims to support communication with members of the community with hearing impairment, while also raising wider awareness of hearing-related challenges.

Officials said the promotion of BSL learning reflected a broader commitment to equality of access and community cohesion.

The Principal of Gibraltar College, Daniel Benrimoj, said: “At Gibraltar College, we are committed to supporting inclusive learning opportunities that benefit our whole community. We look forward to continuing to work with specialist providers to expand access to courses such as British Sign Language and raise awareness across all sectors."

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said: “The Gibraltar College continues to expand its offer and increase its role as a community institution, on this occasion supporting the Government’s Equality agenda. I hope that many will take up the opportunity and enrol in this valuable course”.