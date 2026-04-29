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Wed 29th Apr, 2026

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Local News

Civil contingencies talk supports Gibraltar College care students

By Chronicle Staff
29th April 2026

Health and social care students at Gibraltar College received a talk on national emergency planning as part of their Level 3 studies, linking classroom learning to real-world civil contingencies work in Gibraltar.

The session was delivered by Civil Contingencies Coordinator Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Ivor Lopez, who spoke to Year 12 students and adult learners from the Care Agency.

It was designed to support learners as they work through legislation and civil contingencies modules ahead of their upcoming examination.

The initiative was led by co-teachers Mrs Gauci and Mrs Santos, who manage a cohort of 80 students.

The teaching team said: “"We believe that learning shouldn't stop at the classroom door. Having Mr Lopez share his expertise allows our learners to see exactly how the legislation they study impacts real-world safety and care. We are very grateful that he could join us to help bring these complex theories to life."

During the presentation, Mr Lopez outlined statutory frameworks and major incident protocols.

The session was described by teachers as highly impactful for both full-time learners and adult professionals from the Care Agency, who were said to have been receptive and engaged.

Gibraltar College said the talk enriched the curriculum by giving learners professional context and a deeper understanding ahead of their final Year 12 exam in three weeks’ time.

The Principal of Gibraltar College, Daniel Benrimoj, said: “We are very grateful to Mr. Lopez for giving so generously of his time and sharing his invaluable expertise. His presence turned a complex syllabus module into a vivid, real-world lesson. Gibraltar College appreciates the rare opportunity he provided to our learners during such a critical point in their studies."

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said: "It is excellent to see such high-level collaboration between our public services and our educational institutions. Providing students with direct access to the individuals who shape Gibraltar's response to major incidents is the gold standard of enrichment. This ensures our learners are not just exam ready, but industry ready, equipped with a practical understanding of the frameworks that keep our community safe."

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