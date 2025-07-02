Autumn poetry competition 2025 announced

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with the Gibraltar Chronicle, will hold a poetry competition as part of the 2025 Autumn Cultural Programme.

The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar, who may each submit up to two original poems.

Entries will be accepted in the following categories:

School Years 4 to 5

School Years 6 to 7

School Years 8 to 10

School Years 11 to 13

Adult English Language

Spanish Language (open to all ages)

Llanito (open to all ages)

The Ministry of Culture prize for the overall winner is £1,000. The first prize in the Adult English Language, Spanish Language and Llanito categories is £500 each. Winners in the school categories will receive a voucher and a pen donated by the Gibraltar Chronicle, along with a trophy from the Ministry of Culture.

Winning poems will be published in the Gibraltar Chronicle and on the Gibraltar Cultural Services website.

Entry forms and full competition rules are available at www.culture.gi/forms or from the reception at the John Mackintosh Hall. Completed forms and poems must be submitted by email to info@culture.gi or handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall reception.

The deadline for entries is Friday, October 3.

For further information, contact the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department at info@culture.gi or call 20067236.