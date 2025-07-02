Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Autumn poetry competition 2025 announced

By Chronicle Staff
2nd July 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with the Gibraltar Chronicle, will hold a poetry competition as part of the 2025 Autumn Cultural Programme.

The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar, who may each submit up to two original poems.

Entries will be accepted in the following categories:

School Years 4 to 5

School Years 6 to 7

School Years 8 to 10

School Years 11 to 13

Adult English Language

Spanish Language (open to all ages)

Llanito (open to all ages)

The Ministry of Culture prize for the overall winner is £1,000. The first prize in the Adult English Language, Spanish Language and Llanito categories is £500 each. Winners in the school categories will receive a voucher and a pen donated by the Gibraltar Chronicle, along with a trophy from the Ministry of Culture.

Winning poems will be published in the Gibraltar Chronicle and on the Gibraltar Cultural Services website.

Entry forms and full competition rules are available at www.culture.gi/forms or from the reception at the John Mackintosh Hall. Completed forms and poems must be submitted by email to info@culture.gi or handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall reception.

The deadline for entries is Friday, October 3.

For further information, contact the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department at info@culture.gi or call 20067236.

Most Read

Local News

Police investigate sudden death near E1 residential building

Sun 29th Jun, 2025

Local News

Govt submits planning application for new Gibraltar College at Europa Point

Tue 1st Jul, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Richard's Rendezvous Tipping the scales

Tue 1st Jul, 2025

Brexit

Historic agreement on Rock's post-Brexit future is 'a moment of progress, clarity and optimism'

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Local News

CM announces scaled public sector pay rise, £9.7m surplus and transitional changes in post-Brexit Budget

Mon 30th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Minister for Education meets UK counterpart in London

2nd July 2025

Local News
Gibraltar National Museum announces 2025 Walks Through History summer programme

2nd July 2025

Local News
Gibraltar Cultural Services promotes arts education through hands-on initiatives

2nd July 2025

Local News
Youth Symposium participants return from cultural exchange in Tangier

2nd July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025