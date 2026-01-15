Azopardi says Openshaw findings are ‘last straw’  

Opposition Leader Keith Azopardi said the findings of the Openshaw Report had triggered a “watershed” moment for standards in public life in Gibraltar, as he renewed calls for Chief Minister Fabian Picardo to resign and for a general election to be held.

In New Year message on GBC last night, Mr Azopardi said he remained hopeful about Gibraltar’s future, but argued the Government was “embroiled in such a serious governance crisis” that it tested “not just our present but our future”.

He said he wanted a society where the law applied equally to all, where opportunity was available beyond “those close to the Party machinery”, and where the Chief Minister set the highest standards as an example for young people.

He described the Openshaw Report as “the last straw” in what he called a “mounting catalogue of disgraceful conduct” by the Government, rejecting any suggestion that Gibraltar could “simply move on from the findings as if nothing has happened”.

Mr Azopardi said Sir Peter Openshaw had described Mr Picardo’s conduct as “sinister”, and as “cynical, misleading or unwilling to give straight answers”.

He noted that, before the last election, Mr Picardo had said he had acted properly and would be exonerated and had argued the Inquiry would establish “the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth”.

Mr Azopardi said Sir Peter’s findings were that Mr Picardo “attempted to interfere in a criminal investigation in a grossly improper way on several occasions”.

“No Chief Minister has ever faced such serious findings,” he said, adding that “in any other place he would have resigned already”.

Mr Azopardi questioned whether ministers were choosing to “back or sack” Mr Picardo, and said that by backing him, they would “own and condone such improper actions”.

He said their support would be tested when a GSD motion of no confidence in Mr Picardo was debated in Parliament.

He also criticised Mr Picardo’s response to the report, describing it as “insulting and dangerous”.

Mr Azopardi cited Sir Peter’s comment that Mr Picardo continuing to defend his actions “is not mitigation, indeed it makes it much worse”.

Mr Azopardi took issue with Mr Picardo’s claim that the report was “just an opinion”, arguing that the £8M inquiry cost had been spent to establish the truth.

He said too that it was “farcical” for Mr Picardo to co-chair a Steering Group on Police Governance while having been found to have attempted to interfere in a criminal investigation.

Mr Azopardi said the Opposition would not participate formally in the process while Mr Picardo remained in office, adding: “We will not legitimise a process co-steered by a person who is more poacher than gamekeeper.”

He said Gibraltar needed “deep reforms” to tackle “waste, abuse and corruption”, to address conflicts of interest, and to strengthen checks and balances through democratic, parliamentary and constitutional reform.

He also pointed to under-performing health and social services, the cost-of-living crisis and the need for clearer accountability of public spending.