B Company receives service medals

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s B Company recently marked the achievements of its members.

Following their evening drills, a parade was held to recognise their dedication to the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Reserves.

The Volunteer Reserve Service Medal and Clasps are awarded to personnel of all ranks in recognition of long and efficient service and exemplary conduct in the Volunteer Reserve Forces.

Reservists must have completed their mandatory training commitment in nine of the 10 qualifying years and their service deemed as efficient.

During the ceremony, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Moore, presented Volunteer Reserve Service Medals to three deserving individuals.

The Volunteer Reserve Service Medal acknowledges 10 years of loyal service in the Reserves. These were awarded to Major Bonfante, Lieutenant Diani, and Corporal Hughes.

Alongside this, clasps were awarded to those who had served an additional five years beyond their initial 10-year commitment.

Sergeant Vinas was awarded a 2nd clasp and Warrant Officer Class 2 Brosco was awarded a 3rd clasp for their dedication and service to the Reserves.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of a 4th clasp and a Gold Rosette to Lance Corporal Balloqui.

This recognition marks 30 years of service within the RG Reserves.

The Volunteer Reserve Service Medal awards represent the commitment and perseverance of these individuals.

“Their dedication serves as an inspiration to the entire B Company,” the MoD said in a statement.

“The ceremony fostered a sense of camaraderie and appreciation for those who have given so much to the Reserves.”