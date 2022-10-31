Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 31st Oct, 2022

Back to London for first Gibraltar Day since 2019

Pic by Brian Reyes

By Chronicle Staff
31st October 2022

The Gibraltar Government will today host the first Gibraltar Day in London since 2019, bringing together finance executives, diplomats, MPs and peers for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The events run over two days and start with the traditional finance centre lunch in the Guildhall this afternoon, followed by an evening reception in the Shangri-La at The Shard.

On Tuesday, a breakfast briefing for the insurance sector will be held in the Gherkin, followed by an afternoon event on DLT Blockchain in Canary Wharf.

“After the hiatus which the pandemic forced upon us all, it's great to be back in London to remind our main market why Gibraltar is the right place to base their businesses and to invest,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“The financial services, insurance and gaming sectors in particular will benefit from our restatement of our contacts with the City.”

The events offers Gibraltar an opportunity to showcase its offering and network with politicians, executives and diplomats at a time when Brexit uncertainty still hangs over the Rock.

The UK – with Gibraltar – and the EU are negotiating a treaty which all parties hope will guarantee post-Brexit border fluidity and set the foundations for what has been described as “an area of shared prosperity”.

But Gibraltar secured market access to the UK soon after the Brexit vote – the crucial move was announced by the then Economic Secretary to HM Treasury, Stephen Barclay, at a Gibraltar Day event in 2017 – and Britain remains the Rock’s main trading partner.

The London events come too just a week after Rishi Sunak became leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister of the UK.

